Why is Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League match not being shown in the UK?

The Blues come into the match after a 2-0 win over Servette FC in the UEFA Conference League qualification final, but lost its opening Premier League fixture to Manchester City.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 17:48 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea forward Joao Felix walks on the pitch before the match against Wolves in the Premier League.
Chelsea forward Joao Felix walks on the pitch before the match against Wolves in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Chelsea forward Joao Felix walks on the pitch before the match against Wolves in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, will look to pull off its first Premier League win this season, when it plays Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Molineux Stadium in England on Sunday.

The Blues come into the match after a 2-0 win over Servette FC in the UEFA Conference League qualification final, but lost its opening Premier League fixture to 0-2 to defending champion Manchester City.

The Wolves are also coming into the match on the back of a 0-2 defeat to the Gunners. But they have dominated Chelsea in recent times, losing only one of their last eight clashes.

However, the match will not be available for live broadcast in the United Kingdom.

WHY IS WOLVES vs CHELSEA NOT BEING SHOWN IN THE UK?

The Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea will not be shown in the UK because of broadcast restrictions for Sky, the official broadcaster of the league.

Chelsea vs Wolves was originally scheduled at 3 pm BST on August 24 but was postponed to August 25 at 2 pm (BST), to allow the team sufficient rest after their Conference League qualifier.

According to reports from the UK, Sky Sports had already selected the match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in the 2pm slot and thus, could not accommodate Chelsea’s Premier League match. The broadcaster will also show the Liverpool vs Brentford later in the day.

The audio commentary of the match, however, can be enjoyed on BBC Radio 5. The highlights of the match will also be available on BBC iPlayer after the Wolves vs Chelsea match.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

