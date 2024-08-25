Bournemouth vs Newcastle, Premier League 2024-25: Gordon’s late strike dampens Bournemouth celebrations

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon equalised 14 minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday and spoil its host’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth ahead in the first half but Gordon stole in at the back post to steer home a 76th-minute cross from substitute Harvey Barnes to ensure a deserved share of the spoils.

Newcastle advanced to four points from its opening two games of the season. Bournemouth drew its first match at Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth, hoping for a win to mark its anniversary festivities, had the ball in the net in stoppage time for what looked initially to be a dramatic late winner but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.

Ouattara rose powerfully but a check showed the ball hit him on the top of his arm as he went up for the header and it was disallowed to the frustration of the home fans.

It was Newcastle who looked to more likely to snatch a winner, however, with Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto making several key stops to deny Alexander Isak, Joelinton and a header from centre back Dan Burn in the closing stages.

Bournemouth’s lead came after Antoine Semenyo had stolen possession from Joelinton and worked the ball past three defenders before setting up a tap-in for Tavernier.

Joelinton was caught midway in his own half by the Bournemouth winger, who looked to have taken on too much as he stormed in at goal but managed to get a square pass to Tavernier when surrounded by three defenders.

Semenyo, who struck the crossbar in the first half, was close to another assist in the 64th minute but his pass from the wing was miscued by a sliding Evanilson at the back post.

Bournemouth’s record signing was making his debut in one of five changes from last week’s line-up but Evanilson’s two other efforts on goal were easily dealt with by home goalkeeper Nick Pope and he was taken off after 72 minutes.

Bournemouth was founded in 1899 but have had its best times in the last decade after winning its initial Premier League promotion in 2015.