MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager O’Neil losing faith in VAR

The spot kicks, converted by Willian, were awarded after a Nelson Semedo challenge on Tom Cairney and a late Joao Gomes challenge on Harry Wilson, the latter given after a VAR review.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 10:03 IST , LONDON  - 2 MINS READ

AP
Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected as Gary O’Neil, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, applauds the fans after defeat to Fulham.
Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected as Gary O’Neil, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, applauds the fans after defeat to Fulham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected as Gary O’Neil, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, applauds the fans after defeat to Fulham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has always been a fan of VAR but on Monday he joined the growing chorus of coaches complaining about the review system after his side had two penalties given against them in a 3-2 loss at Fulham.

The spot kicks, converted by Willian, were awarded after a Nelson Semedo challenge on Tom Cairney and a late Joao Gomes challenge on Harry Wilson, the latter given after a VAR review.

“I’ve always been for VAR, but I think it’s causing a big problem at the moment,” O’Neil told reporters.

“The fact that the first one isn’t deemed a clear and obvious error and the second one is, I just think VAR has cost us there.

“Maybe tonight has finally turned me against VAR when I thought it would help, but it doesn’t.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot

“The referee basically admitted they made a mistake with the Nelson one, but the one with Harry Wilson, we disagree a little bit.”

Wolves are 12th in the Premier League with 15 points from 13 games but O’Neil said “bad refereeing decisions” had cost them another seven points.

“I’m managing a big football club here and the difference that you’re making to my reputation, to the club’s progression up the league, to people’s livelihoods, it’s huge,” he added.

“It can’t be like this with all the technology and all the time in the biggest league in the world that we’re getting so many wrong. It can’t be ok.”

O’Neil is the latest Premier League manager to hit out at VAR, with Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou, Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta among those criticizing the system.

English referees body PGMOL has admitted some mistakes but also recommended a more proactive VAR involvement during games.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Willian /

Woverhampton Wanderers /

Fulham /

Gary O'Neil /

Marco Silva /

Everton /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager O’Neil losing faith in VAR
    AP
  2. Ronaldo tells ref to overturn penalty he won in AFC Champions League
    AFP
  3. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2023-24: PSG game ‘defining moment’ in Newcastle’s season, says manager Howe
    AFP
  5. Champions League 2023-24: Saudi-backed Newcastle faces Champions League reality check
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager O’Neil losing faith in VAR
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  3. Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Bentancur back on Tottenham’s lengthy injury list
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney, Ronaldo comparisons
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager O’Neil losing faith in VAR
    AP
  2. Ronaldo tells ref to overturn penalty he won in AFC Champions League
    AFP
  3. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2023-24: PSG game ‘defining moment’ in Newcastle’s season, says manager Howe
    AFP
  5. Champions League 2023-24: Saudi-backed Newcastle faces Champions League reality check
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment