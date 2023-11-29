MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru looks to fortify its home against faltering Punjab FC

BFC vs PFC: Simon Grayson’s men sit eighth in the Indian Super League table but have not lost a match at home, with a draw and a win in two games so far.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 22:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru FC comes into the match after a 1-1 draw with NorthEast United where Sunil Chhetri (right) had scored for the Blues.
Bengaluru FC comes into the match after a 1-1 draw with NorthEast United where Sunil Chhetri (right) had scored for the Blues. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Bengaluru FC comes into the match after a 1-1 draw with NorthEast United where Sunil Chhetri (right) had scored for the Blues. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC will hope for the familiar environs of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to inject some much-needed spark into its 2023-24 Indian Super League season when it takes on Punjab FC match here on Wednesday.

Simon Grayson’s men lie eighth in the table on six points from seven games but the encounter against Punjab will only be BFC’s third at home this campaign. A positive result can set the side on course for a productive festive period until the end of the year during which it will play three of its four ties in the Garden City.

“Playing away from home for five of seven games to start the season is not easy,” Grayson said on match-eve. “We had a similar schedule last year where we played a majority of our opening games away from home, and then we went on a good run at home and started winning football matches. We’re really excited to be back here and I’m certain the supporters will be in full voice.”

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos helps Blasters bounce back from the brink, hold Chennaiyin 3-3

BFC will miss the services of Aussie winger Ryan Williams, who was injured in the previous fixture against NorthEast United FC. But it will help that Punjab is currently at rock bottom and without a single victory. In their most recent match against Hyderabad FC, Staikos Vergetis’ wards conceded a 98th minute equaliser which meant they would only have three points.

“For us, there are difficulties,” Vergetis admitted. “[But] we try to be competitive. Apart from one game (against Chennaiyin FC), all the other games we have lost by a goal. Until now, we have not succeeded. This has hurt us, but has also made us work more. The success will come.”

The team’s fortunes will rest on the creator Juan Mera (one goal and one assist) and attacker Luka Majcen (two goals). If the duo can inspire the ISL debutant to come up with a rousing performance, it will be a night to remember.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Bengaluru FC /

Punjab FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos storms into Golden Boot race, Luna tops assists’ list
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru looks to fortify its home against faltering Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC ,Highlights, KBFC 3-3 CFC, ISL 2023-24: KICK OFF, Murray and Diamantakos score twice in a six goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos helps Blasters bounce back from the brink, hold Chennaiyin 3-3
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru looks to fortify its home against faltering Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos storms into Golden Boot race, Luna tops assists’ list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC ,Highlights, KBFC 3-3 CFC, ISL 2023-24: KICK OFF, Murray and Diamantakos score twice in a six goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. Super Cup 2024 renamed as Kalinga Super Cup with winner earning AFC Cup qualification
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-league 2023-24: Lalrinzuala’s brace rescues a point for Aizawl FC in thrilling away clash against Rajasthan United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos storms into Golden Boot race, Luna tops assists’ list
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru looks to fortify its home against faltering Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC ,Highlights, KBFC 3-3 CFC, ISL 2023-24: KICK OFF, Murray and Diamantakos score twice in a six goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos helps Blasters bounce back from the brink, hold Chennaiyin 3-3
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment