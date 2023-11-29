MagazineBuy Print

Super Cup 2024 renamed as Kalinga Super Cup with winner earning AFC Cup qualification

The I-League teams will play the qualifiers to get into the group stage of Kalinga Super Cup where four slots have been reserved for them in the group stage.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 18:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC won the last edition of the Super Cup in Kerala this year.
Odisha FC won the last edition of the Super Cup in Kerala this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Odisha FC won the last edition of the Super Cup in Kerala this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kalinga Super Cup will be organised in Odisha starting from January 9, 2024, the All India Football Federation announced on Wednesday. The matches are planned to be held in two different venues in Odisha.

Both Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League teams have been invited to take part in the annual tournament. The format of the tournament will consist of four groups of four teams each, who will play single leg matches amongst themselves. The group winners will qualify for the semi-finals followed by the final to be played on January 28, 2024.

The I-League teams will play the qualifiers to get into the group stage of Kalinga Super Cup where four slots have been reserved for them in the group stage.

Since the tournament will be played during the AFC Asian Cup, the participating clubs will be without the players selected for the national team.

The Champion of Kalinga Super Cup will be nominated to play in the ACL 2 Preliminary Stage of AFC 2023-24 season.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, “As per the decision we took earlier, the annual Super Cup tournament will now be organised in a bigger and broader perspective. The tournament will now be known as Kalinga Super Cup and will be played in Odisha in January 2024. This is a positive development for Indian domestic football. I am confident the Kalinga Super Cup will be a huge hit both in terms of organisation and spectator interest.”

