ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos storms into Golden Boot race, Luna tops assists’ list

Diamantakos stormed into the list for the highest goalscorer with a screamer from outside the box, against Chennaiyin FC, as he helped his side move back to the top of the ISL table.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 21:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Diamantakos celebrates scoring the equaliser against Chennayin FC, which got him to second in the Golden Boot race of the Indian Super League.
Diamantakos celebrates scoring the equaliser against Chennayin FC, which got him to second in the Golden Boot race of the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Diamantakos celebrates scoring the equaliser against Chennayin FC, which got him to second in the Golden Boot race of the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) is into its 10th season and the tournament continues to have brilliant goals and saves, making it as exciting, if not more, as the previous nine seasons.

Dimitrios Diamantakos stormed into the list for the highest goalscorer with a screamer from outside the box, against Chennaiyin FC, as he helped his side move back to the top of the Indian Super League table. Adrian Luna, on the other hand, tops the list for assists, with two against the Marina Machans.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos helps Blasters bounce back from the brink, hold Chennaiyin 3-3

Here is how the statistics look, in terms of goals and saves:

ISL Golden Boot standings (highest goalscorer):

Ranking Player Team Matches Played Goals
1 Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz Mumbai City FC 5 5
2 Dimitrios Diamantakos Kerala Blasters 6 4
2 Sunil Chhetri Bengaluru FC 5 3
2 Parthib Sundar Gogoi NorthEast United FC 7 3
2 Connor Jon Shields Chennaiyin FC 6 3
2 Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva East Bengal FC 6 3
2 Diego Mauricio Machado de Brito Odisha FC 6 3

ISL Golden Glove standings (best goalkeeper):

Ranking Player Team Matches Played Saves
1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Bengaluru FC 7 23
2 TP Rehenesh Jamshedpur FC 6 19
3 Sachin Suresh Bengaluru FC 7 19
4 Amrinder Singh Odisha FC 6 14
5 Prabhsukhan Gill East Bengal 6 13

ISL Most Assists:

Ranking Player Team Matches Played Goals
1 Adrian Luna Kerala Blasters 8 4
2 Rafael Crivellaro Chennaiyin FC 8 4
3 Sahal Abdul Samad Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4 3
4 CY Stephen Goddard Odisha FC 4 2
5 Manvir Singh Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4 2

