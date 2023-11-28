I-league 2023-24: Lalrinzuala’s brace rescues a point for Aizawl FC in thrilling away clash against Rajasthan United

In an exhilarating I-League 2023-24 clash at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Rajasthan United FC and Aizawl FC played out a 2-2 draw.

The match marked the first draw of the season for both teams, with both sets of players displaying grit and determination throughout the encounter.

Rajasthan United, led by coach Pushpender Kundu, took an early lead in the 23rd minute through Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai. However, its joy was short-lived as Aizawl’s in-form striker Lalrinzuala, who had netted a hat-trick against NEROCA earlier in the month, equalized just three minutes later.

The hosts restored its lead in the 31st minute thanks to a goal from teenage Ghanaian striker Richardson Kwaku Denzell, marking his third goal of the season. Lalrinzuala, however, had the final say, finding the net again in the 66th minute to secure a vital point for Aizawl.

Despite the draw, Rajasthan United remained in the relegation zone, occupying 12th spot with four points from seven matches. Aizawl, on the other hand, held onto sixth position with 10 points from six matches.

Both teams will now look to turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures. Aizawl will face a challenging away trip to Srinagar to take on Real Kashmir on December 2, while Rajasthan United will host Shillong Lajong in Hyderabad on December 3.