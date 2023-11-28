MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-league 2023-24: Lalrinzuala’s brace rescues a point for Aizawl FC in thrilling away clash against Rajasthan United

Despite the draw, Rajasthan United remained in the relegation zone, occupying 12th spot with four points from seven matches. Aizawl, on the other hand, held onto sixth position with 10 points from six matches.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 22:15 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan United and Aizawl FC players in action in I-League 2023-24.
Rajasthan United and Aizawl FC players in action in I-League 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Rajasthan United and Aizawl FC players in action in I-League 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AIFF

In an exhilarating I-League 2023-24 clash at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Rajasthan United FC and Aizawl FC played out a 2-2 draw. 

The match marked the first draw of the season for both teams, with both sets of players displaying grit and determination throughout the encounter.

Rajasthan United, led by coach Pushpender Kundu, took an early lead in the 23rd minute through Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai. However, its joy was short-lived as Aizawl’s in-form striker Lalrinzuala, who had netted a hat-trick against NEROCA earlier in the month, equalized just three minutes later.

READ MORE: I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable 4-0 victory against Inter Kashi

The hosts restored its lead in the 31st minute thanks to a goal from teenage Ghanaian striker Richardson Kwaku Denzell, marking his third goal of the season. Lalrinzuala, however, had the final say, finding the net again in the 66th minute to secure a vital point for Aizawl.

Despite the draw, Rajasthan United remained in the relegation zone, occupying 12th spot with four points from seven matches. Aizawl, on the other hand, held onto sixth position with 10 points from six matches.

Both teams will now look to turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures. Aizawl will face a challenging away trip to Srinagar to take on Real Kashmir on December 2, while Rajasthan United will host Shillong Lajong in Hyderabad on December 3.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rajasthan United FC /

Aizawl FC /

I-League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Australia 158/5 (16); Maxwell hits fifty after David, Stoinis fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-league 2023-24: Lalrinzuala’s brace rescues a point for Aizawl FC in thrilling away clash against Rajasthan United
    Team Sportstar
  3. With IPL experience behind him, Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande sets bigger goals in domestic cricket
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. ‘Rusty’ Tiger Woods is pain-free, curious about form
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-league 2023-24: Lalrinzuala’s brace rescues a point for Aizawl FC in thrilling away clash against Rajasthan United
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. AFC Cup points table LIVE: Odisha FC moves up to second spot with 5-2 win over Mohun Bagan SG
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: NEROCA FC survives scare to clinch win against resolute Delhi FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Australia 158/5 (16); Maxwell hits fifty after David, Stoinis fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-league 2023-24: Lalrinzuala’s brace rescues a point for Aizawl FC in thrilling away clash against Rajasthan United
    Team Sportstar
  3. With IPL experience behind him, Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande sets bigger goals in domestic cricket
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. ‘Rusty’ Tiger Woods is pain-free, curious about form
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment