Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE score, Saudi Pro League: ABH 0-1 NAS; Ronaldo scores freekick to take the lead

- April 03, 2024 00:40GOAL9’ GOAAALL!! RONALDO SCORES!!
A foul on Sulaiheem by Naji in a dangerous position just outside the penalty box. Ronaldo lines up for the freekick. And scores!!! Ronaldo shoots it at full power under the wall. The ball goes straight to the goalkeeper who should have done better.
- April 03, 2024 00:366'
Referee stops play for a VAR check for Al Nassr for a potential foul on Ronaldo. The check is complete. No penalty.
- April 03, 2024 00:354’
Freekick for Al Nassr after Krychowiak commits a foul. Al Nassr resumes play quickly. Sadio Mane crosses the ball from the right and it drops to Ronaldo. He is unable to utilise the opportunity and wins a corner for his side.
- April 03, 2024 00:332’ Cleared off the line
Early chance for Al Nassr. Otavio plays in a ball for Ghareeb, who takes an extra touch and is unable to finish the opportunity.
- April 03, 2024 00:31Kick off!!
Abha kicks off the match, all in white, kicking from left to right. Al Nassr is in it its away kit.
- April 03, 2024 00:26Minutes to kick off
The teams are making its way into the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. Ronaldo leads Al Nassr.
- April 03, 2024 00:14Ronaldo leads Al Nassr out for the warmups
- April 03, 2024 00:06The visiting fans are ready
- April 02, 2024 23:36Abha starting XI
Tatarusanu (gk), Jumayah, Tisserand, Al Zubaidi, Al-Kunaydiri, Al Sahafi, Matic, Naji, Kamano, Krychowiak, Al Shammry
- April 02, 2024 23:33Al Nassr starting XI
Ospina (gk), Al-Boushail, Laporte, Al-Fatil, Telles, Al Sulaiheem, Otavio, Ghareeb, Al-Najei, Mane, Ronaldo (c).
- April 02, 2024 23:32Lineups are out!!
- April 02, 2024 23:30Al Nassr is in the house
- April 02, 2024 23:22Where to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Abha?
The Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al Nassr can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.
- April 02, 2024 23:20PREVIEW
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Abha away in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.
Al Nassr is second in the table 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal, while Abha is 17th with 22 points, battling relegation.
Al Nassr has left the woes of its AFC Champions League exit behind and has won its last two matches in the league. Ronaldo scored four goals across these two matches, scoring a hattrick in his side’s last game against Al Tai.
Abha on the other hand will be looking to pull itself out of the relegation zone after drawing with Al-Riyadh in its previous match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE score, Saudi Pro League: ABH 0-1 NAS; Ronaldo scores freekick to take the lead
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs LSG: Mayank Yadav jumps to second spot, Mustafizur Rahman continues on top
- RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock shine as Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
- RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock shine as Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs LSG: Kohli at the top; Pooran, de Kock fourth and fifth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE