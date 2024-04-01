MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC inches closer to League Shield with an emphatic win over Hyderabad

The Islanders have gotten to 44 points from 20 games with this victory, five ahead of the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (39 from 19 matches).

Published : Apr 01, 2024 23:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC celebrates after a goal.
Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC celebrates after a goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC celebrates after a goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Mumbai City FC strengthened its position at the top of the table with a clinical 3-0 victory against Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Monday.

The Islanders have gotten to 44 points from 20 games with this victory, five ahead of the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (39 from 19 matches).

The visitor swept aside the challenge by Hyderabad FC pretty convincingly, who must have been buoyant after notching its first win of the campaign following its 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in its previous fixture. However, the might of the Mumbai City FC frontline was flawless in their endeavours as they exploited spaces with ease inside the Hyderabad FC defensive line consistently in the game.

Vikram Partap Singh, who is the highest Indian goal-scorer with seven strikes to his name this season, turned the provider by rounding off a breath-taking counter by the Islanders in the 16th minute.

With Lallianzuala Chhangte storming ahead on the right flank, Vikram sliced open the Hyderabad backline with a sharp through-ball that the latter converted with slick finesse, sending it past goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani to open the account for the evening.

Forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz seemed eager to join the Mumbai City FC onslaught too. Diaz engaged in some quick one-two inside the box before aiming for the top corner of the net five minutes after Chhangte’s goal. The effort swirled over the posts but ensured that Mumbai kept pressing on the Hyderabad FC defence.

Those efforts bore fruit in the 31st minute of the game though. Interestingly, despite the presence of a gifted attacking unit, it was its centre-backs who joined hands to double its lead. Syrian defender Thaer Krouma turned slightly on the right before lobbing in a cross for Mehtab Singh on the far left post. The Indian central defender headed home the goal, helping Mumbai City go into the break high on confidence.

Vikram didn’t stop being a menace for the Hyderabad FC unit thereafter though. Just before the first half concluded, he hit a shot at goal that missed the target by a whisker, instead bouncing off the outside of the net. The young attacker ensured that his contributions in the game didn’t simmer down towards the end either.

As the 90th minute approached, Vikram earned a spot-kick, which Diaz stepped up to take and convert without breaking a sweat, slotting it into the bottom right corner to cap off a comfortable win for Mumbai City FC.

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

