Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat

Fenerbahce is set to vote on whether it will go through with its threat of withdrawing from the Super Lig on Tuesday, with the Turkish top-flight club’s future hanging in the balance.
In March, Fenerbahce said it would consider withdrawing from the league after its players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match.
Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after its team lost 3-2, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the Turkish league this season.
Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday, at which its members will vote on a motion to withdraw the club from the league.
Fenerbahce, who won its 19th league title in 2014, is second in the standings after 30 games - two points behind Galatasaray. It is due to host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.
