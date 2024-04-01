MagazineBuy Print

Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat

In March, Fenerbahce said it would consider withdrawing from the league after its players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 19:35 IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Trabzonspor fans invade the pitch and clash with Fenerbahce players and security staff after the match on March 17.
FILE PHOTO: Trabzonspor fans invade the pitch and clash with Fenerbahce players and security staff after the match on March 17. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Trabzonspor fans invade the pitch and clash with Fenerbahce players and security staff after the match on March 17. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fenerbahce is set to vote on whether it will go through with its threat of withdrawing from the Super Lig on Tuesday, with the Turkish top-flight club’s future hanging in the balance.

In March, Fenerbahce said it would consider withdrawing from the league after its players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after its team lost 3-2, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the Turkish league this season.

ALSO READ | Manchester City’s Akanji queries lack of yellow cards in Arsenal clash

Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday, at which its members will vote on a motion to withdraw the club from the league.

Fenerbahce, who won its 19th league title in 2014, is second in the standings after 30 games - two points behind Galatasaray. It is due to host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.

