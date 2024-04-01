MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City’s Akanji queries lack of yellow cards in Arsenal clash

City were left perplexed by the failure of referee Anthony Taylor to book a single Arsenal player for one of the 20 fouls committed by the Gunners

Published : Apr 01, 2024 18:55 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Gabriel Jesus (L) fights for the ball with Manuel Akanji during the Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesus (L) fights for the ball with Manuel Akanji during the Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Gabriel Jesus (L) fights for the ball with Manuel Akanji during the Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji said he was unable to understand how Arsenal avoided some “clear yellow cards” during Sunday’s foul-filled scoreless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

After Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a win over Brighton, the other leading title contenders strengthened the Merseysiders’ position in a 0-0 encounter that featured a mere three shots on target.

As the visitors, Arsenal were happier with a point. But City were left perplexed by the failure of referee Anthony Taylor to book a single Arsenal player for one of the 20 fouls committed by the Gunners.

The only yellow cards Arsenal received were for time-wasting offences committed by Gabriel Jesus and David Raya.

“I don’t understand,” said Akanji. “One in the first half (from Kai Havertz) was a very late tackle on Stefan (Ortega). For me it is clearly a yellow card.

“I don’t want to say just against us. There were also some decisions against them that I didn’t understand that he gave a foul for. There are some rules and I think there are clear yellow cards where it should be,” he said.

Reigning champion City, now third in the table, cannot afford to dwell on its frustration given it will be back in action on Wednesday, in a match at home to fourth-placed Aston Villa.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost in all competitions since December’s 1-0 reverse at Villa Park and Akanji said everything was still up for grabs in the title race.

“Yeah, I mean how many games do we have left? Nine, so yeah 27 points to get,” he said. “That’s our goal to get all of them and then we’ll see how it ends.”

Arsenal also return to action on Wednesday, kicking off 45 minutes earlier against relegation-threatened Luton.

The Gunners will return to the top of the Premier League should it win as Liverpool does not play again until Thursday’s match against Sheffield United at Anfield.

Former City forward Jesus said the key for Arsenal was to concentrate on its own form.

“It’s the Premier League, it’s a tough league and anything can happen,” Jesus said. “It is only two points the difference (with Liverpool) and then we have a very good goal difference.

“Everything counts at the end, but there are still a lot of games. We also have the Champions League. This is the most beautiful part of the season, you try everything to win titles,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manuel Akanji /

Manchester City /

Arsenal /

Liverpool /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Akanji queries lack of yellow cards in Arsenal clash
    AFP
  2. MI vs RR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today - Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Mumbai targets first win, faces upbeat Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 95
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: April 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester City’s Akanji queries lack of yellow cards in Arsenal clash
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp
    Reuters
  3. Everton announces £89.1m losses for 2022-23 season
    AFP
  4. Arteta happy with blocking Man City, but wants more
    Reuters
  5. Guardiola: City still the team to beat despite trailing third
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Akanji queries lack of yellow cards in Arsenal clash
    AFP
  2. MI vs RR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today - Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Mumbai targets first win, faces upbeat Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 95
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: April 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment