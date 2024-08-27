India pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were released from the India B squad for the Duleep Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

Siraj will miss the first round due to an illness. Pacer Umran Malik, who was a part of India C, will not be in action either. Naveep Saini and Gaurav Yadav have been named as their replacements, respectively. The reason for Jadeja not playing were not specified.

Multiple Indian players including Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were included in the tournament with the hope of giving them match practice ahead of India’s busy Test calendar. India plays five Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand before travelling to Australia in November for another five matches.

The tournament is set to begin from September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.