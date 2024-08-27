MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy: Siraj, Jadeja released from India B squad for first round

Pacer Umran Malik was also released from the India C squad due an illness, the BCCI announced.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 13:09 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Siraj during a practice session during England’s tour of India.
Mohammed Siraj during a practice session during England’s tour of India. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj during a practice session during England’s tour of India. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were released from the India B squad for the Duleep Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

Siraj will miss the first round due to an illness. Pacer Umran Malik, who was a part of India C, will not be in action either. Naveep Saini and Gaurav Yadav have been named as their replacements, respectively. The reason for Jadeja not playing were not specified.

Multiple Indian players including Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were included in the tournament with the hope of giving them match practice ahead of India’s busy Test calendar. India plays five Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand before travelling to Australia in November for another five matches.

The tournament is set to begin from September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.

FULL UPDATED SQUADS
India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).
India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.
India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

