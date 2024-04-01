MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

Brighton took the lead after just 84 seconds through Danny Welbeck but Liverpool stayed positive and goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah earned them the three points.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 11:59 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool’s ability to keep its nerves under control can make the difference in the Premier League title race, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side came from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top on Sunday.

Liverpool has now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side has come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.

Liverpool has now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side has come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.

“When I talk about being nervous as a whole unit, we were more nervous years ago,” the German told reporters on Sunday.

“That’s long ago but it is something we had to develop together ... If we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don’t, we still have a chance, it’s just really more difficult and that’s why we try to stay positive in all these moments.”

ALSO READ | Arsenal beats Chelsea to win Women’s League Cup after Maanum health scare

Liverpool, which faces bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday, lead the league with 67 points, two points ahead of Arsenal and three ahead of holders Manchester City.

“We are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up,” said Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

“But I decided I will try hard to enjoy it.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

