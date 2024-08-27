MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Chelsea to sign Belgian goalkeeper Penders next year

“Penders, a Belgium Under-19 international, will join Chelsea from next summer after agreeing a contract with the club until 2032,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 16:32 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Belgium goalkeeper Mike Penders in action.
FILE PHOTO: Belgium goalkeeper Mike Penders in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Belgium goalkeeper Mike Penders in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders will join Chelsea from Genk next year in a deal worth a reported 20 million euros ($22 million, £17 million), the club announced on Tuesday.

“Penders, a Belgium Under-19 international, will join Chelsea from next summer after agreeing a contract with the club until 2032,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The 19-year-old will remain with Genk for the rest of the season.

He joins a long list of ‘keepers on the books of the English club. Chelsea already has seven senior goalkeepers under contract.

The club’s policy of snapping up young talent from around the globe in the two years since a takeover fronted by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has been questioned.

Chelsea has over 50 players on its books, with many big names not even training with Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad.

Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku and Ben Chilwell, who cost the club over £200 million in transfer fees, are among those who have been frozen out and told to find moves before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea has won two of its first three games under Maresca after losing its season opener 2-0 to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Chelsea /

Mike Penders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 semifinal, MBSG v BFC Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Chelsea to sign Belgian goalkeeper Penders next year
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 athletes who have won most gold medals at Summer Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Swimming events with dates, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Chelsea to sign Belgian goalkeeper Penders next year
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Liverpool breezes past Brentford as Slot makes it two-in-two for Reds
    Reuters
  3. Bournemouth vs Newcastle, Premier League 2024-25: Gordon’s late strike dampens Bournemouth celebrations
    Reuters
  4. WOL vs CHE, Premier League 2024-25: Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrashes Wolves 6-2
    Reuters
  5. List of Premier League hat-tricks record: Where does Haaland stand?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 semifinal, MBSG v BFC Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Chelsea to sign Belgian goalkeeper Penders next year
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 athletes who have won most gold medals at Summer Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Swimming events with dates, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment