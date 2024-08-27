MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea head coach Maresca says club’s main focus is to offload players

The West London club has spent over 160 million pounds ($211.50 million) on 11 new signings this season, including winger Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Filip Jorgensen.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 16:57 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
“The target is to solve the economic problem in terms of selling players,” Maresca told the club website | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea’s main aim in the transfer window is to offload players from its squad so the club can balance its books, manager Enzo Maresca said on Tuesday.

Chelsea has been busy in the market since American owner Todd Boehly took over two years ago.

The West London club has spent over 160 million pounds ($211.50 million) on 11 new signings this season, including winger Pedro Neto, forward Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea sold Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid and defender Ian Maatsen joined Aston Villa. However, it still has over 40 senior players registered who are at risk of falling foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

ALSO READ: Serie A - Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades

“The target is to solve the economic problem in terms of selling players,” Maresca told the club website. “From there, we try to do our best and see where we arrive.”

Chelsea’s struggles to offload players are well documented, with England internationals Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling among a group of about 15 high earners frozen out by the manager and not training with the first team.

“For us, the target at this moment is to improve players. No one from the club asked me to compete for the Premier League, or compete for a Champions League spot,” the Italian Maresca added.

“I want to see my team play the way we want to play and compete every game. I want to see on the ball a clear idea of what they want, and off the ball, a very aggressive team. The most important thing is to be better game after game.”

