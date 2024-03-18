MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal said his players had not provoked fans and that his team was attacked, while Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci said the events at the end were upsetting.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 10:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Fenerbahce’s players being attacked by Trabzonspor supporters during the Turkey Super Lig football match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Papara Park.
Fenerbahce’s players being attacked by Trabzonspor supporters during the Turkey Super Lig football match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Papara Park. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Fenerbahce’s players being attacked by Trabzonspor supporters during the Turkey Super Lig football match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Papara Park. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fans of Turkey’s Trabzonspor stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and players from visiting Fenerbahce after their team lost 3-2 on Sunday, in the latest incident in a league that has been marred by controversy this season.

Brazilian midfielder Fred scored twice in the first period to give Fenerbahce, who are second in the Super Lig two points behind rivals Galatasaray, a halftime lead over Trabzonspor.

Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi curled in a free kick after 63 minutes for Trabzonspor and Trezeguet equalised with a penalty in the 78th.

Fenerbahce’s Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scored an 87th-minute winner as tensions ran high between the two teams, who have a history of chaotic encounters, and with fans hurling objects onto the field.

Fenerbahce’s players celebrated in the centre of the pitch after the final whistle.

A supporter ran onto the field and fought with Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel. Video footage showed Osayi-Samuel swinging a fist towards the fan, while Batshuayi could be seen kicking out at supporters as security forces tried to intervene.

ALSO READ: Inter’s winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli

Dozens more then stormed the pitch, as security forces tried to shield Fenerbahce players running off the field.

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal said his players had not provoked fans and that his team was attacked, while Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci said the events at the end were upsetting.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya later said on social media platform X that authorities had launched an investigation into the end of the match brawl and to identify the fans who had stormed the pitch.

“Above all, sport is gentlemanship. It is never acceptable for violence to take place on football pitches,” he said.

The incident comes after a series of other controversies in the Turkish league this season, including an attack on a referee by a club president, the postponement of a domestic cup final in Saudi Arabia, and several protests of refereeing decisions.

Related stories

Related Topics

Fenerbahce /

Super Lig /

Michy Batshuayi /

Fred

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Inter’s winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Barcelona outclasses Atletico Madrid in 3-0 win to climb second
    Reuters
  4. ‘It’s been difficult’, Alcaraz all smiles again after Indian Wells triumph
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup: Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Man Utd turning point
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Inter’s winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Barcelona outclasses Atletico Madrid in 3-0 win to climb second
    Reuters
  4. FA Cup: Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Man Utd turning point
    AFP
  5. Manchester United knocks Liverpool out in the FA Cup quarterfinal as Diallo scores dream extra-time winner
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Inter’s winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Barcelona outclasses Atletico Madrid in 3-0 win to climb second
    Reuters
  4. ‘It’s been difficult’, Alcaraz all smiles again after Indian Wells triumph
    Reuters
  5. FA Cup: Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Man Utd turning point
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment