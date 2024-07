Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of Archery events, dates, venues and timings in IST

The archery events at the Paris Olympics will be held from July 25 to August 4 at the Esplanade des Invalides. A total of five gold medals will be up for grabs across men’s and women’s individual, men’s and women’s team and mixed team events.

India will compete in all the five medal events in Paris - men’s and women’s teams, individual and mixed categories.

Here is the full schedule for Archery at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

JULY 25

Time (in IST) Event 13:00 Women's Individual Ranking Round 17:45 Men's Individual Ranking Round

JULY 28

Time (in IST) Event 13:00 Women's Team 1/8 Elimination Round 17:45 Women's Team Quarterfinals 19:17 Women's Team Semifinals 20:18 Women's Team Bronze Medal Match 20:41 Women's Team Gold Medal Match

JULY 29

Time (in IST) Event 13:00 Men's Team 1/8 Elimination Round 17:45 Men's Team Quarterfinals 19:17 Men's Team Semifinals 20:18 Men's Team Bronze Medal Match 20:41 Men's Team Gold Medal Match

JULY 30

Time (in IST) Event 15:30 Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round 15:30 Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round 21:15 Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round 21:15 Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

JULY 31

Time (in IST) Event 15:30 Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round 15:30 Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round 21:15 Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round 21:15 Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

AUGUST 1

Time (in IST) Event 13:00 Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round 13:00 Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round 19:00 Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round 19:00 Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

AUGUST 2

Time (in IST) Event 13:00 Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round 17:45 Mixed Team Quarterfinals 19:01 Mixed Team Semifinals 19:54 Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match 20:13 Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

AUGUST 3

Time (in IST) Event 13:00 Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination Round 16:30 Women's Individual Quarterfinals 17:22 Women's Individual Semifinals 18:03 Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match 18:16 Women's Individual Gold Medal Match

AUGUST 4