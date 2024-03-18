MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Inter’s winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli

The result ended Inter’s run of 10 consecutive Serie A victories and moved them to 76 points at the top of the table, 14 ahead of AC Milan in second place after 29 matches.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 09:36 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Jens Cajuste tries to block a shot from Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi.
Napoli's Jens Cajuste tries to block a shot from Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi. | Photo Credit: AP
Napoli’s Jens Cajuste tries to block a shot from Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi. | Photo Credit: AP

Runaway leader Inter Milan drew 1-1 with visitor Napoli in Serie A on Sunday after Matteo Darmian’s first-half goal for the host was cancelled out by a late header from Juan Jesus.

The result ended Inter’s run of 10 consecutive Serie A victories and moved them to 76 points at the top of the table, 14 ahead of AC Milan in second place after 29 matches. Napoli are seventh with 45 points.

Inter had several early opportunities with Napoli keeper Alex Meret saving a diving header from Darmian, and then denying Lautaro Martinez on the follow-up.

Napoli’s key striker Victor Osimhen was ruled out of the game due to a muscle problem and it struggled up front against Inter’s solid defence.

Inter deservedly broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when Alessandro Bastoni delivered a cross into the box and an unmarked Darmian finished first time.

Also read | FA Cup: Last-gasp goals earn Chelsea quarterfinal win over Leicester

While Inter controlled most of the match, its usually watertight defence slipped up in the 81st minute as a Napoli corner was deflected to an unmarked Jesus who headed in the equaliser to grab a share of the spoils.

AS Roma clinched a crucial 1-0 victory in the battle for a top-four spot against Sassuolo at home. Lorenzo Pellegrini’s curling strike secured the win to put the capital club three points behind fourth-placed Bologna, who have 54 points.

Atalanta’s match against Fiorentina was postponed on Sunday after Fiorentina director Joe Barone collapsed as the team was departing the hotel. The fixture will be rescheduled for a later date.

Fiorentina said that Barone’s condition remains critical but stable. (

Related Topics

Serie A 2023-24 /

Inter Milan /

Napoli

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
