FA Cup: Last-gasp goals earn Chelsea quarterfinal win over Leicester

With eight minutes added on, Chukwuemka turned Cole’s back flick into the net, and Madueke fired home from distance to make it four just before the final whistle.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 21:04 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024.
Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored stoppage-time goals to earn a thrilling 4-2 home victory over second-tier Leicester City on Sunday and a place in the FA Cup semifinals.

Chelsea had looked in control at halftime after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, though Raheem Sterling had also had a penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk’s legs.

ALSO READ: Harry Kane joins England squad for Brazil and Belgium friendlies despite ankle injury

However, a howler from Chelsea’s France defender Axel Disasi gifted Leicester a goal in the 51st minute when his pass back from distance flew straight into his own goal.

Ten minutes later, Stephy Malvididi produced a stunning individual strike to put Leicester level.

But with eight minutes added on and Leicester down to 10 men after Callum Doyle was sent off in the 73rd minute, Chukwuemka turned Cole’s back flick into the net, and Madueke fired home from distance to make it four just before the final whistle.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
