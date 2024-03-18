MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United knocks Liverpool out in the FA Cup quarterfinal as Diallo scores dream extra-time winner

Diallo scored his second ever United goal in added time of extra-time at the end of a breakneck counter-attack from a Liverpool corner, led by Garnacho.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 00:14 IST , Manchester, United Kingdom - 4 MINS READ

AFP
Amad Diallo of Manchester United raises his shirt to the crowd as he celebrates with teammates after scoring fourth goal, against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal
Amad Diallo of Manchester United raises his shirt to the crowd as he celebrates with teammates after scoring fourth goal, against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Amad Diallo of Manchester United raises his shirt to the crowd as he celebrates with teammates after scoring fourth goal, against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United ended Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple of trophies in Jurgen Klopp’s final season after Amad Diallo’s winner edged a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal 4-3 after extra-time.

The Ivorian winger was sent off for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration at the end of a chaotic 120 minutes that kept United’s chances of ending the season with silverware alive.

Twice Erik ten Hag’s men had to stage late comebacks to reach the last four.

Two goals in three minutes from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah towards the end of the first half turned swung the game in Liverpool’s favour after Scott McTominay opened the scoring.

ALSO READ | FA Cup: Last-gasp goals earn Chelsea quarterfinal win over Leicester

Antony’s first goal at Old Trafford for more than a year kept United alive to send the game into extra-time.

Once again Liverpool edged in front when Harvey Elliott’s deflected shot found the bottom corner.

But Marcus Rashford, who had missed a glorious chance to win the tie deep into injury time, made amends by drilling home to make it 3-3.

Diallo then scored just his second ever United goal in added time of extra-time at the end of a breakneck counter-attack from a Liverpool corner, led by the impressive Alejandro Garnacho.

United trails Liverpool by 17 points in the Premier League and having made an early exit from both the Champions League and League Cup, the pressure was on Ten Hag if he is to remain in charge for a third season.

The home team started like a side that knew this season depended on victory as it flew out of the traps and got its reward.

Garnacho’s effort was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher but only looped up for McTominay to blast home his ninth goal of the season.

Liverpool has had a far more intense schedule in recent weeks than United as it remains in three competitions, having already lifted the League Cup last month.

Klopp’s men took half an hour to awake from their slumber, but once they did were far more effective in the final third.

The visitor turned the tie around in the dying embers of the first half as Mac Allister’s deflected strike had too much power for Andre Onana.

Three minutes later, Liverpool led as Salah struck once more against his favoured opponents.

United pleaded in vain for a foul on Bruno Fernandes by Joe Gomez and Salah was left with a simple task to knock in his 13th goal in 14 games against United after Onana parried Darwin Nunez’s initial effort.

Liverpool enjoyed far more control of the game after the break but it was also guilty of not taking its chances to kill the game off.

Onana kept his side in the game by parrying efforts from Dominik Szoboszlai and a piledriver from Nunez.

United was blunt and lacking ideas going forward as it chased the game until Antony became an unlikely hero.

The Brazilian had scored just once in his previous 38 games but showed no sign of a lack of confidence as he spun and fired into the far corner three minutes from time.

Liverpool nearly responded immediately as Elliott’s miscued cross came back off the post.

At the other end, Rashford should have completed the comeback as, after taking a brilliant first touch to cushion the ball into his path, he slotted wide with just Kelleher to beat.

A frenetic encounter continued to rage from end-to-end in extra-time as Elliott’s deflected effort looked set to again put Liverpool into the last four.

But United did not lie down as Rashford was more deadly when handed a second chance after Nunez gave the ball away deep inside his own half.

And as Liverpool sensed the chance to win it form a corner at the death, Garnacho broke clear and timed his pass to Diallo to perfection before he fired in off the far post.

