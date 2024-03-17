MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Record-breaking Leverkusen battles past Freiburg to edge closer to maiden league title

Bayer Leverkusen beat hosts Freiburg 3-2 on Sunday to stay 10 points clear at the top of the league standings and edge closer to a first ever Bundesliga title.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 22:20 IST , FREIBURG, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen beat hosts Freiburg 3-2 on Sunday to stay 10 points clear at the top of the league standings and edge closer to a first ever Bundesliga title.

Florian Wirtz put the visitors, who are unbeaten across all competitions this season, in front after two minutes before Ritsu Doan’s clever shot in the 10th drew Freiburg level.

Leverkusen, who faces West Ham in the Europa League quarterfinals next month, went back into a deserved lead in the 40th when Adam Hlozek tapped in from close range after Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu had spilled the ball into his path following superb early work from Wirtz.

Patrik Schick’s stunning flick, with the ball going in off the post in the 53rd, gave them a two-goal cushion and should have killed off the game.

Instead they eased off, allowing Freiburg more space, and Yannik Keitel cut the deficit after some sloppy defending in the 79th to inject some late drama.

Germany international Wirtz hit the post a little later before Freiburg responded with a golden chance of their own in stoppage time but Kiliann Sildillia’s close-range header flew over the bar and Leverkusen hung on for a club-record 22nd league win in a season.

Xabi Alonso’s team, who also set a club record with their sixth straight away win in the Bundesliga, are on 70 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich with eight league matches left to play.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Freiburg

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE updates; MUN 1-2 LIV FA Cup quarterfinal; Mac Allister and Salah score back-to-back goals before halftime
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Record-breaking Leverkusen battles past Freiburg to edge closer to maiden league title
    Reuters
  3. DCW vs RCBW Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Final: Smriti falls as Delhi tightens screws
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Milan downs Verona 3-1 to consolidate second place
    Reuters
  5. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala out of title race after 2-1 loss to Sreenidi Deccan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Record-breaking Leverkusen battles past Freiburg to edge closer to maiden league title
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in debut season as Bayern romps against Darmstadt
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: In-form Sancho in doubt for Dortmund-Frankfurt clash
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Despite Xabi Alonso’s reluctance, Leverkusen in pole position to seal title
    AP
  5. Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE updates; MUN 1-2 LIV FA Cup quarterfinal; Mac Allister and Salah score back-to-back goals before halftime
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Record-breaking Leverkusen battles past Freiburg to edge closer to maiden league title
    Reuters
  3. DCW vs RCBW Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Final: Smriti falls as Delhi tightens screws
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Milan downs Verona 3-1 to consolidate second place
    Reuters
  5. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala out of title race after 2-1 loss to Sreenidi Deccan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment