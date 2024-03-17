Serie A 2023-24: Milan downs Verona 3-1 to consolidate second place

Second-placed AC Milan won 3-1 at Hellas Verona with goals by Theo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze to move three points clear of Juventus in third after the Turin side were held 0-0 at home to Genoa in Serie A on Sunday.
Milan is 13 points behind leader Inter Milan, which plays at home to Napoli later on Sunday.
Left-back Hernandez opened the scoring just before halftime when he drilled the ball home from a tight angle before Pulisic doubled Milan’s lead at the start of the second period when he pounced on a rebound to net from close range.
Tijjani Noslin gave Verona a lifeline with a thunderous strike in the 64th minute but any hopes of a comeback were killed by Milan substitute Samuel Chukwueze, who volleyed home in the 79th to seal the victory for the visitors.
