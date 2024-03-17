Serie A 2023-24: Underwhelming Juventus held to goalless draw by Genoa

Juventus continued its poor run of recent form in Serie A on Sunday with a largely uninteresting goalless draw with Genoa in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side was a contender for the league title in January but one win in its last eight matches has left it 16 points behind runaway league leader Inter Milan in third.

Inter hosts Napoli in Sunday’s late match, searching for one of the five wins it needs to secure a 20th Scudetto.

Juve was frustrated by its stubborn opponent and was booed off by home fans at both half-time and the final whistle.

However, the host could have claimed the win despite its underwhelming display as Dusan Vlahovic twice went close with second-half headers while substitutes Samuel Iling-Junior and Moise Kean both had efforts strike the woodwork.

Vlahovic was sent off in stoppage time for dissent, meaning he will miss Juve’s next fixture against Lazio after the international break.

A big draw for promoted Genoa put Alberto Gilardino’s side 10 points above the relegation zone.

Second-placed AC Milan can move three points ahead of Juve with an away win over Verona.