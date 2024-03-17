MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Underwhelming Juventus held to goalless draw by Genoa

Massimiliano Allegri’s side was a contender for the league title in January but one win in its last eight matches has left it 16 points behind runaway league leader Inter Milan in third.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 19:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz reacts after the match.
Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus continued its poor run of recent form in Serie A on Sunday with a largely uninteresting goalless draw with Genoa in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side was a contender for the league title in January but one win in its last eight matches has left it 16 points behind runaway league leader Inter Milan in third.

Inter hosts Napoli in Sunday’s late match, searching for one of the five wins it needs to secure a 20th Scudetto.

ALSO READ: Germany midfielder Svenja Huth retires from international football ahead of Olympics

Juve was frustrated by its stubborn opponent and was booed off by home fans at both half-time and the final whistle.

However, the host could have claimed the win despite its underwhelming display as Dusan Vlahovic twice went close with second-half headers while substitutes Samuel Iling-Junior and Moise Kean both had efforts strike the woodwork.

Vlahovic was sent off in stoppage time for dissent, meaning he will miss Juve’s next fixture against Lazio after the international break.

A big draw for promoted Genoa put Alberto Gilardino’s side 10 points above the relegation zone.

Second-placed AC Milan can move three points ahead of Juve with an away win over Verona.

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Genoa /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Final: DC wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE updates; MUN v LIV FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Underwhelming Juventus held to goalless draw by Genoa
    AFP
  4. Grand Prix Chess Series: Vikramaditya, Guru Prakash to fight for title
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Underwhelming Juventus held to goalless draw by Genoa
    AFP
  2. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE updates; MUN v LIV FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany midfielder Svenja Huth retires from international football ahead of Olympics
    AP
  4. Premier League: Fourth place not the goal for Tottenham, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Tottenham needs to look in mirror after wake-up call, says Son
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Final: DC wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE updates; MUN v LIV FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Underwhelming Juventus held to goalless draw by Genoa
    AFP
  4. Grand Prix Chess Series: Vikramaditya, Guru Prakash to fight for title
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment