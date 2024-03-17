MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Fourth place not the goal for Tottenham, says Postecoglou

Tottenham would have moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings with a win, but the defeat ensured Postecoglou's side remained in fifth with 53 points from 28 games.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 11:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou applauds fans.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou applauds fans. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou applauds fans. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is more interested in building a competitive team than in finishing in the top four of the Premier League, after his side was beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Saturday.

Tottenham would have moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings with a win, but the defeat ensured Postecoglou’s side remained in fifth with 53 points from 28 games.

Asked if Tottenham could still finish fourth and secure the final Champions League qualifying spot, the Australian told reporters: “I don’t see fourth as the prize. I don’t want to finish fourth if we haven’t grown and developed as a team.

Also read | Tottenham needs to look in mirror after wake-up call, says Son

“Part of the narrative is to push you in these kinds of positions where you think that fourth is some kind of achievement that gives you something for next year.

“Fourth would be great if I feel like we’re growing as a team, and we’re creating something that is going to bring us success next year. But fourth is not our goal... If we finish fifth, and if I think we’ve got a team to challenge next year, then I won’t be disappointed.”

Tottenham next hosts 18th-placed Luton Town in a league game on Saturday.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
