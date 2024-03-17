MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle in Bundesliga

Kane crashed into the post late in the game as he tried to reach the ball when it rebounded off the crossbar from Jamal Musiala’s effort.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 08:33 IST , DARMSTADT - 1 MIN READ

AP
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich goes down with an injury and is later substituted.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich goes down with an injury and is later substituted. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich goes down with an injury and is later substituted. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England captain Harry Kane is a doubt for upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday.

“He twisted his ankle in the goal net. He’s cooled it with ice. We don’t have a (final) diagnosis yet. We have to wait and see and hope that it remains a scare,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said after the team’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.

Kane crashed into the post late in the game as he tried to reach the ball when it rebounded off the crossbar from Jamal Musiala’s effort. He appeared to be in pain and received brief treatment on the field before going off.

Earlier, Kane had scored his 31st league goal to set the record for goals in a debut Bundesliga season. He also eclipsed his previous best mark of 30 league goals in a season achieved with Tottenham in the Premier League in 2018 and again last season.

“Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win,” Kane wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said the club was in “close contact” with England and that Kane “will not take any risks” when the Three Lions face Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23 and Belgium at the same venue three days later.

Related stories

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle in Bundesliga
    AP
  2. Suarez scores twice in second half, leading Miami past DC United without Messi
    AP
  3. Manchester City and second-tier Coventry reach FA Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies from set down after 3-hour rain delay to end Sinner’s winning streak
    AP
  5. DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle in Bundesliga
    AP
  2. Suarez scores twice in second half, leading Miami past DC United without Messi
    AP
  3. Manchester City and second-tier Coventry reach FA Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle in Bundesliga
    AP
  2. Suarez scores twice in second half, leading Miami past DC United without Messi
    AP
  3. Manchester City and second-tier Coventry reach FA Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies from set down after 3-hour rain delay to end Sinner’s winning streak
    AP
  5. DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment