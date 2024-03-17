MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City and second-tier Coventry reach FA Cup semifinals

Pep Guardiola’s team has now advanced to the FA Cup semifinals for six straight seasons, an unprecedented achievement in the 153-year history of the competition.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 08:11 IST

AP
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City is banking on Wembley Stadium being a key staging post in its pursuit of a second straight treble of major trophies.

One of a possible three late-season trips to English football’s national stadium was booked when City reached the semifinals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

If that came as no real surprise, second-tier Coventry’s progress to the last four certainly did.

Man City ousted Newcastle with a 2-0 victory secured by two deflected shots by Bernardo Silva in the first half. Pep Guardiola’s team has now advanced to the FA Cup semifinals for six straight seasons, an unprecedented achievement in the 153-year history of the competition.

The day’s drama came a few hours earlier at Molineux as Coventry scored two goals deep into stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton 3-2 and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987 — the year the team won the cup.

United States striker Haji Wright completed the remarkable comeback in the 10th minute of added-on time, three minutes after Ellis Simms — with his second goal of the game — equalised for Coventry.

Sitting in eighth place in the Championship, Coventry was the lowest-ranked team to get to the quarterfinals. The club from central England has endured a turbulent and financially rocky past couple of decades since relegation from the Premier League in 2001 but can look forward to another trip to Wembley, where it lost the Championship playoff final to Luton at the end of last season.

Also read | Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in debut season as Bayern romps against Darmstadt

It also gives Mark Robins, Coventry’s manager, another magical FA Cup moment. Robins likely saved Alex Ferguson from getting fired three years into his storied tenure as Manchester United manager by scoring the winner in an FA Cup third-round match against Nottingham Forest midway through the 1989-90 season, when Ferguson was under severe pressure.

That is widely heralded as a turning point in Ferguson’s trophy-laden tenure that lasted nearly 27 years.

For many, Guardiola ranks just as high as Ferguson and back-to-back Premier League-Champions League-FA Cup trebles would surely put him in a class of his own.

To do that, City would have to return to Wembley, where the FA Cup semis are held, two more times this season. For the FA Cup final on May 25 and the title match in the Champions League, which is also being hosted by the famed London venue a week later.

The FA Cup quarterfinals will be completed Sunday when Manchester United hosts great rival Liverpool and Chelsea is at home to second-tier Leicester.

The draw for the semifinals will also be made on Sunday.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

