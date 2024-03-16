Bundesliga 2023-24: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in debut season as Bayern romps against Darmstadt

Harry Kane broke a 60-year record for most goals in a debut season while Jamal Musiala scored twice as Bayern Munich won 5-2 at Darmstadt on Saturday.

With 31 goals in 26 league games since arriving from Spurs in the summer, Kane overtook German legend Uwe Seeler, who scored 30 goals for Hamburg in 1963-64.

Musiala also had an assist in the win, which keeps Bayern’s slim hopes of defending the Bundesliga title alive, moving it seven points behind Bayer Leverkusen, which plays at Freiburg on Sunday

Darmstadt stunned Bayern after 28 minutes, Tim Skarke taking advantage of some sleepy defence from Eric Dier to score and give the home side hope of an incredible upset against the German champions.

Kane would however drag Bayern into the lead before half-time, assisting Musiala’s 36th-minute goal before scoring one of his own, rising high to head in a Joshua Kimmich chip in first-half stoppage time.

Musiala added another midway through the second half when he collected a Thomas Muller throw-in and danced through the box before shooting between the goalkeeper’s legs.

As he did last week, Serge Gnabry scored moments after coming off the bench to seal the win.

Bayern’s Mathys Tel and Darmstadt’s Oscar Vilhelmsson both scored in stoppage time.

In the German capital, Union Berlin continued their impressive home record, beating Werder Bremen 2-1 thanks to a commanding performance from US midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson, who was surprisingly left out of the US squad this week, had a hand in two goals in three second-half minutes to give Union the upper hand.

The 23-year-old laid on Yorbe Vertessen’s 50th-minute goal, before creating and scoring one of his own with some superb dribbling shortly after.

Mitchell Weiser pulled one back for the visitor but Union held on, recording its fifth win in seven home matches under coach Nenad Bjelica.

Augsburg came from a goal down to beat a 10-man Wolfsburg 3-1 away from home, its fourth-straight league win taking them to seventh on the table.

Wolfsburg’s Patrick Wimmer scored after just nine minutes but was sent from the field in tears just before half-time for a last-man foul, with Augsburg’s Arne Maier scoring from the ensuing free-kick.

Kristijan Jakic scored a second-half double to seal the win, piling more pressure on Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg who have won just one game in 15.

Mainz won 2-0 at home against Bochum to keep its hopes of avoiding relegation alive. Mainz moved past Cologne, which was thumped 5-1 by Leipzig on Friday, into 16th, the relegation playoff spot.

Promoted Heidenheim drew 1-1 at home with Borussia Moenchengladbach to collect another valuable point and go 10 clear of the relegation spots in their first season in the top division.

Later on Saturday, third-placed Stuttgart travel to neighbours Hoffenheim.