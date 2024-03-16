MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup winning captain Hassan Al-Haydos retires from international football

Al-Haydos, who made his international debut in 2008, is the most capped player for Qatar with 182 appearances for the Gulf nation, scoring 41 times.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 21:01 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Hassan Al-Haydos netted twice in the Asian Cup earlier this year as host Qatar won its second title, beating Jordan in the final.
Qatar skipper Hassan Al-Haydos has retired from international football, the country’s Football Association (QFA) announced on Saturday, bringing down the curtain on a 16-year career highlighted by back-to-back Asian Cup victories.

The 33-year-old netted twice in the Asian Cup earlier this year as host Qatar won its second title, beating Jordan in the final.

He was also captain when Qatar won its first title in 2019 and was named in the team of the tournament in both editions.

“The Qatari Football Association extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the captain of our national team, Hassan Al-Haydos, following his decision to retire from international football after a long career,” the QFA said in a statement.

“Words cannot thank you enough over the past years, the leader on and off the field, Hassan Al-Haydos. Always in our hearts.”

Al-Haydos will continue to play for his club Al-Sadd, which is top of the standings in the Qatar Stars League.

