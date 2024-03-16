MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Dybala to miss Argentina friendlies with thigh injury

In a statement Roma said that Dybala had suffered a “small tear” in his right thigh during training on Friday, ruling him out of Argentina’s two matches in the United States.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 20:05 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala reacts REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala reacts REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala reacts REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paulo Dybala will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendlies with El Salvador and Costa Rica after his club Roma announced on Saturday that the forward had picked up a thigh injury.

In a statement Roma said that Dybala had suffered a “small tear” in his right thigh during training on Friday, ruling him out of Argentina’s two matches in the United States.

Argentina faces El Salvador in Philadelphia on March 23 and Costa Rica in Los Angeles four days later.

The 30-year-old will also sit out Roma’s Serie A home clash with Sassuolo on Sunday as the capital club bid for Champions League football next season.

Roma is fifth, six points behind Bologna which currently sits in Italy’s final spot for Europe’s top club competition and beat Empoli 1-0 on Friday night.

However Italy is the favourite to get an extra place due to their clubs’ performances on the continent this term, meaning fifth could be enough for a place in next season’s revamped Champions League.

Dybala has been in great form since the turn of the year, scoring 10 times and setting up one more in all competitions.

Roma faces fellow Serie A outfit AC Milan in the quarteraffinals of the Europa League next month.

