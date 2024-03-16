MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Postecoglou defends ‘plastic’ Spurs fans amid rise in season ticket prices

Earlier this month, Tottenham announced a 6% increase in the price of its season tickets, in a decision the club’s Supporters Trust called “hugely disappointing”.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 14:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur’s foreign fans have just as much right to attend games in person as local supporters, manager Ange Postecoglou said amid backlash over the Premier League club’s decision to hike season ticket prices.

Asked if Premier League clubs were targeting foreign fans by increasing prices, Postecoglou on Friday told reporters: “See that’s really harsh.

“I’ll tell you why: Because I’m probably ‘plastic’ and ‘tourist’ because I was coming from the other side of the world really passionate about football and if I could get access to see a Premier League game, that was the world to me.

“This football club has supporters all over the world, has supporters all over the UK that don’t always get access to the games of people who live here.”

Tottenham has the opportunity to move into the top four with a win over Fulham later on Saturday, with fourth-placed Aston Villa not in action until Sunday.

