MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola

Holder City beat the 14-time Champions League winner in the Champions League semifinal last season, drawing 1-1 away and securing a thumping 4-0 win at the Etihad in the second leg.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 13:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

Real Madrid is a different side compared to last season thanks to midfielder Jude Bellingham’s “obvious” impact, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after his side was drawn to face the La Liga club in the Champions League quarterfinal.

Holder City beat the 14-time Champions League winner in the Champions League semifinal last season, drawing 1-1 away and securing a thumping 4-0 win at the Etihad in the second leg.

Bellingham, who joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in July for a fee of around 103 million euros ($112.1 million), has scored 20 goals and set up nine for the Spanish side across all competitions this season.

Asked about the leading La Liga goalscorer, the City manager told reporters on Friday: “(Bellingham’s) impact has been massive. It’s a different team from last season. His influence is obvious, and we have to try to discover what he does to control it.

ALSO READ: FA Cup: Injured Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson to miss Manchester City’s clash against Newcastle

“Facing Real Madrid is always a tough challenge, nobody can deny it. They are an exceptional club, and in this competition they can control many things with the experience they have in the past.

“Like last season there will be moments for them and moments for us. The longer we can keep our moments, we’ll be closer. We’ll try to do a good performance in Madrid and then here, with our people, do it again.”

The first legs of the Champions League’s quarterfinal will be played from April 9-10 and second legs on April 16-17.

City plays Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and faces Arsenal in the Premier League after the international break.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Real Madrid /

Jude Bellingham /

Pep Guardiola /

FA Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pant’s recovery earlier than anticipated, his background in gymnastics played huge role: NCA staff
    PTI
  2. UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells: Sakkari outlasts Gauff in semis, sets up title clash vs Swiatek
    AP
  4. Sri Lanka ropes in former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Palmer an exception to Chelsea squad’s struggles, says Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid files complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Atletico and Barcelona fans
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw: Real Madrid to face Man City; Arsenal to play Bayern Munich, PSG vs Barcelona
    AP
  4. UCL quarterfinal draw: Can Barcelona face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA UCL, UEL, UECL 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw highlights: Arsenal faces Bayern Munich; RMA vs MCI; Liverpool vs Atalanta
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pant’s recovery earlier than anticipated, his background in gymnastics played huge role: NCA staff
    PTI
  2. UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells: Sakkari outlasts Gauff in semis, sets up title clash vs Swiatek
    AP
  4. Sri Lanka ropes in former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Palmer an exception to Chelsea squad’s struggles, says Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment