FA Cup: Palmer an exception to Chelsea squad’s struggles, says Pochettino

Palmer, 21, has brought a few bright spots in Chelsea's dismal season, with the England international scoring 13 goals and registering 11 assists for Chelsea in all competitions.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 12:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: IAN WALTON/ AP
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. | Photo Credit: IAN WALTON/ AP

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has stood out from his team mates with his ability to deal with the pressures that come with playing for the London club, manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City.

Chelsea spent more than 400 million pounds ($510 million) to bring in 13 new players last year, including Palmer from Manchester City.

Despite the outlay, Chelsea has struggled for consistency this season, which has prompted fans to turn on the manager and the club’s U.S. owners.

Palmer, 21, has brought a few bright spots in Chelsea’s dismal season, with the England international scoring 13 goals and registering 11 assists for Chelsea in all competitions.

“In the same time that you ask me about Palmer, not all the players have the same process to be settled at the club or to perform,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We are in a process that the main group, the main young players struggle a little bit to deal with the pressure to play for Chelsea.”

Chelsea is 11th in the league on 39 points, three points behind Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth place, but has a game in hand. It plays Leicester in the FA cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Cole Palmer /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Leicester City /

FA Cup

