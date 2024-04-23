CSK vs LSG: Gaikwad becomes eighth captain to score IPL century; first from Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad became only the eighth captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score a century Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Gaikwad’s 56-ball hundred is also the first by a CSK captain in IPL.

He’s also the eighth centurion of the current IPL season.

During his knock, Gaikwad also overtook MS Dhoni’s 84 - the previous highest score by a CSK captain.

IPL centuries by captains:

1) KL Rahul - 132* (Punjab Kings then Kings XI Punjab), 103* (Lucknow Super Giants), 103* (Lucknow Super Giants)

2) David Warner - 126 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

3) Virender Sehwag - 119 (Delhi Capitals then Delhi Daredevils)

4) Sanju Samson - 119 (Rajasthan Royals)

5) Virat Kohli - 113, 109, 108*, 100*, 100 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

6) Adam Gilchrist - 106 (Punjab Kings then Kings XI Punjab)

7) Sachin Tendulkar - 100* (Mumbai Indians)

8) Ruturaj Gaikwad - 108* (Chennai Super Kings)