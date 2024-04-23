Ruturaj Gaikwad became only the eighth captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score a century Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
Gaikwad’s 56-ball hundred is also the first by a CSK captain in IPL.
He’s also the eighth centurion of the current IPL season.
During his knock, Gaikwad also overtook MS Dhoni’s 84 - the previous highest score by a CSK captain.
IPL centuries by captains:
1) KL Rahul - 132* (Punjab Kings then Kings XI Punjab), 103* (Lucknow Super Giants), 103* (Lucknow Super Giants)
2) David Warner - 126 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
3) Virender Sehwag - 119 (Delhi Capitals then Delhi Daredevils)
4) Sanju Samson - 119 (Rajasthan Royals)
5) Virat Kohli - 113, 109, 108*, 100*, 100 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
6) Adam Gilchrist - 106 (Punjab Kings then Kings XI Punjab)
7) Sachin Tendulkar - 100* (Mumbai Indians)
8) Ruturaj Gaikwad - 108* (Chennai Super Kings)
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 210/4 (20)
- Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL semifinal: OFC 2-1 MBSG, Sadiku, Delgado sent off
- CSK vs LSG: Gaikwad becomes eighth captain to score IPL century; first from Chennai Super Kings
- Indian sports wrap, April 23: Former TN bowler Arun Kumar passes away
- Spanish judge freezes a bank account of Pique’s company amid probe into Saudi deal to host Super Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE