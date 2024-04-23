MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants at fourth spot after record chase vs Chennai Super Kings

Here’s how the standings of the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition changed after Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Tuesday.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 23:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis celebrates after completing the chase against Chennai Super Kings.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis celebrates after completing the chase against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis celebrates after completing the chase against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: AP

Lucknow Super Giants replaced Chennai Super Kings at the fourth spot of the IPL 2024 points table after completing a record chase in Chennai on Tuesday.

LSG chased down 211 runs in the last over with Marcus Stoinis unbeaten on 124 to push CSK to fifth place.

Here’s how the standings were altered after CSK vs LSG in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148
5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 3 8 +0.415
6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 8 -1.055
7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227
8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -1.477
9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

(Updated after CSK vs LSG on April 23)

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

