IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants at fourth spot after record chase vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants replaced Chennai Super Kings at the fourth spot of the IPL 2024 points table after completing a record chase in Chennai on Tuesday.
LSG chased down 211 runs in the last over with Marcus Stoinis unbeaten on 124 to push CSK to fifth place.
Here’s how the standings were altered after CSK vs LSG in IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|14
|+0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.914
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.148
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|3
|8
|+0.415
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-1.055
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.227
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-1.477
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|2
|-1.046
(Updated after CSK vs LSG on April 23)
