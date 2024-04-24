CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Stoinis’ century steals Gaikwad’s thunder as Lucknow Super Giants silences Chepauk

At the halfway stage, Chennai Super Kings would have felt good about its chances after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten century (108 n.o., 60b, 12x4, 3x6) helped the side to 210 for four against Lucknow Super Giants.

But Marcus Stoinis stunned a boisterous crowd into pin-drop silence with a sensational unbeaten hundred (124 n.o, 63b 13x4, 6x6) to help LSG beat the host by six wickets for the second time in four days at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Needing 17 off the last over, Stoinis took down Mustafizur Rahman over long-on for a maximum before collecting a hat-trick of boundaries to seal the chase in style.

Also read | Lucknow Super Giants records highest successful run chase at Chepauk in IPL

At 88 for three in 11 overs, the host held an upper hand, but Stoinis found an able ally in Nicholas Pooran, who gave the chase vital momentum with a 15-ball 34 (3x4, 2x6) in a knock filled with his trademark shots through extra cover. The duo added 70 runs off just 34 balls for the fourth wicket.

Lucknow’s chase got off poorly when Deepak Chahar got Quinton de Kock bowled in the first over, but Stoinis produced a fine innings with controlled aggression, choosing his bowlers and target areas with precision.

The Australian all-rounder got going with two boundaries off Chahar and took his chances against the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali with some clean hits down the ground. He then got a move on when he went after Tushar Deshpande in the 13th over, hitting the pacer for a six and four as the CSK pacers struggled in dewy conditions.

Also read | CSK vs LSG game records seventh instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 108, greets Marcus Stoinis after the match. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

Ruturaj earlier shone on a tricky pitch with his silken touch even as the other batters around him struggled.

He put on a driving masterclass in the PowerPlay, collecting six boundaries, two each against Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Matt Henry. Later, the 27-year-old unleashed his big-hitting capabilities with pulls and powerful lofted shots down the ground.

His efforts were complemented by Shivam Dube, who unleashed a barrage of sixes in his knock of 66 off just 27 balls (3x4, 7x6). The duo added 104 runs for the fourth wicket in just 47 balls, and CSK got 125 in the last ten overs, but that was not enough against Stoinis’ rampage.