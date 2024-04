CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants records highest successful run chase at Chepauk in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants recorded the highest successful runchase at M.A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings.

LSG chased down 211 runs in the match 39 of the IPL 2024 to beat CSK by six wickets.

Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 124 off 63 balls to lead LSG to the record run chase.

Highest successful run chase at M.A Chidambaram stadium in IPL:

1) 211 - by Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in 2024

2) 206 - by Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2012

3) 203 - by Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018

4) 201 - by Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in 2023

5) 191 - by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in 2012