MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG game records seventh instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad and LSG’s Marcus Stoinis scored centuries which also records only the fifth time players from both teams have scored centuries in an IPL match.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 23:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants batter Marcus Stoinis in action.
Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants batter Marcus Stoinis in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants batter Marcus Stoinis in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match on Tuesday registered only the seventh instance of multiple centurions in an Indian Premier League game.

In Chennai, CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad and LSG’s Marcus Stoinis scored centuries which also records only the fifth time players from both teams have scored centuries in an IPL match.

Interestingly, three out of five instances have happened in this season only where Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine & Jos Buttler scored centuries.

On Tuesday, Gaikwad scored 108 not out in 60 balls in the first innings before Stoinis hit his hundred in 56 balls.

Multiple centuries in one IPL match:

1) Virat Kohli (109) and AB de Villiers (129) for RCB vs Gujarat Lions in 2016

2) David Warner (100) and Jonny Bairstow (114) for SRH vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019

3) Heinrich Klaasen (104) for SRH and Virat Kohli (100) for RCB in 2023

4) Virat Kohli (101) for RCB and Shubman Gill (104) for GT in 2023

5) Virat Kohli (113) for RCB and Jos Buttler (100) for RR in 2024

6) Sunil Narine (109) for KKR and Jos Buttler (107*) for RR in 2024

7) Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*) for CSK and Marcus Stoinis (124*) for LSG in 2024.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

Marcus Stoinis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants records highest successful run chase at Chepauk in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins by six wickets, courtesy of Stoinis century
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG game records seventh instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looks to stay afloat as it hosts Gujarat Titans
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Candidates 2024: Calm and steady Gukesh deserved to win
    Viswanathan Anand
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants records highest successful run chase at Chepauk in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG game records seventh instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs LSG: Gaikwad becomes eighth captain to score IPL century; first from Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: ‘Under pressure, a lot of plans went out the window,’ says Ponting on DC’s bowling woes ahead of GT clash
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. IPL 2024: Confident Kuldeep Yadav banking on his strengths with T20 World Cup on horizon
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants records highest successful run chase at Chepauk in IPL
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins by six wickets, courtesy of Stoinis century
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG game records seventh instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looks to stay afloat as it hosts Gujarat Titans
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Candidates 2024: Calm and steady Gukesh deserved to win
    Viswanathan Anand
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment