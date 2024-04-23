IPL 2024: CSK vs LSG game records seventh instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match on Tuesday registered only the seventh instance of multiple centurions in an Indian Premier League game.

In Chennai, CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad and LSG’s Marcus Stoinis scored centuries which also records only the fifth time players from both teams have scored centuries in an IPL match.

Interestingly, three out of five instances have happened in this season only where Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine & Jos Buttler scored centuries.

On Tuesday, Gaikwad scored 108 not out in 60 balls in the first innings before Stoinis hit his hundred in 56 balls.

Multiple centuries in one IPL match:

1) Virat Kohli (109) and AB de Villiers (129) for RCB vs Gujarat Lions in 2016

2) David Warner (100) and Jonny Bairstow (114) for SRH vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019

3) Heinrich Klaasen (104) for SRH and Virat Kohli (100) for RCB in 2023

4) Virat Kohli (101) for RCB and Shubman Gill (104) for GT in 2023

5) Virat Kohli (113) for RCB and Jos Buttler (100) for RR in 2024

6) Sunil Narine (109) for KKR and Jos Buttler (107*) for RR in 2024

7) Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*) for CSK and Marcus Stoinis (124*) for LSG in 2024.