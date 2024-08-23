Has Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League Final 2024 to be held at Brussels?

Neeraj Chopra registered a season-best 89.49m with his final throw to finish second in the javelin final at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished first with a Meet Record of 90.61m breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.

Neeraj was expected to pull out of the Lausanne leg due to a groin injury but opted to continue with the season, while his competitor and gold-medallist at the Paris Games, Arshad Nadeem, did not take part in the competition.

As things stand, Neeraj is in third position in the overall Diamond League standings with 14 points, level with Julian Weber, who finished third at Lausanne. Only Peters (21 points) and Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch (16 points) have secured their spot in the final to be held in Brussels.

The top six in the javelin standings qualify for the Diamond League final. Neeraj will have one last chance in the Zurich Diamond League to be held on September 5 to make the cut.