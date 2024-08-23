MagazineBuy Print

Has Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League Final 2024 to be held at Brussels?

As things stand, Neeraj is in third position in the overall Diamond League standings with 14 points, level with Julian Weber, who finished third at Lausanne.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 02:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra in the finals of men’s Javelin throw of the Paris 2024 Olympics in Stade de France stadium in Paris.
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra in the finals of men's Javelin throw of the Paris 2024 Olympics in Stade de France stadium in Paris. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra in the finals of men’s Javelin throw of the Paris 2024 Olympics in Stade de France stadium in Paris. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Neeraj Chopra registered a season-best 89.49m with his final throw to finish second in the javelin final at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished first with a Meet Record of 90.61m breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Lausanne Diamond League 2024 men’s javelin final

Neeraj was expected to pull out of the Lausanne leg due to a groin injury but opted to continue with the season, while his competitor and gold-medallist at the Paris Games, Arshad Nadeem, did not take part in the competition.

As things stand, Neeraj is in third position in the overall Diamond League standings with 14 points, level with Julian Weber, who finished third at Lausanne. Only Peters (21 points) and Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch (16 points) have secured their spot in the final to be held in Brussels.

The top six in the javelin standings qualify for the Diamond League final. Neeraj will have one last chance in the Zurich Diamond League to be held on September 5 to make the cut.

