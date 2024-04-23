  • Marcus Stoinis - 124* (63) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024
  • Paul Valthaty - 120* (63) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2011
  • Virender Sehwag - 119 (56) vs Deccan Chargers, 2011
  • Sanju Samson - 119 (63) vs Punjab Kings, 2021
  • Shane Watson - 117* (57) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018