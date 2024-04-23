Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 124 in 63 balls to help Lucknow Super Giants chase a target of 211 runs against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Tuesday.
LSG had six wickets in hand and three balls to spare in what was the highest successful run chase at Chepauk in IPL.
Highest scores by a batter while chasing in IPL:
- Marcus Stoinis - 124* (63) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024
- Paul Valthaty - 120* (63) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2011
- Virender Sehwag - 119 (56) vs Deccan Chargers, 2011
- Sanju Samson - 119 (63) vs Punjab Kings, 2021
- Shane Watson - 117* (57) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018
