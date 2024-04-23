Premier League 2023-24: Unai Emery agrees Aston Villa contract extension until 2027

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has extended his contract until 2027, the club said on Tuesday.

Emery has overseen an impressive turnaround at the Premier League club, which was in danger of being relegated when he took charge last season.

Under the Spanish coach, Villa is now fourth in England’s top flight and in contention for Champions League qualification. Emery has also led his team into the semifinals of the Europa Conference League.

In a summer when Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all looking to appoint a new coach, Emery has signed an extension to the deal he agreed in October 2022.

“We are enjoying our way together with Villa fans, the club owners, management and this great group of players that we are proud of,” Emery said. “Me and the football management… we share the vision of the owners.”

ALSO READ | Club legends Andy Cole and John Terry inducted to Premier League Hall of Fame

Emery took over from Steven Gerrard, who was fired after a run of just four wins in 22 league games spanning two seasons. He departed with Villa only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Emery, who joined from Villarreal, led Villa to a seventh-place finish and qualified for Europe for the first time since 2010.

The 52-year-old Emery has won four Europa League trophies — three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal — and won the French league title with Paris Saint-Germain.

He previously coached in England with Arsenal from 2018-19. Villa’s rise under him had led to speculation he could be targeted at the end of the season.