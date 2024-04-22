MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Club legends Andy Cole and John Terry inducted to Premier League Hall of Fame

The two men were selected from a shortlist of 15 former players after votes from fans worldwide were combined with those of the Premier League awards panel.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 18:42 IST , London, United Kingdom - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Terry (left, top) is the most successful Chelsea captain in the club’s history while Cole is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League.
Terry (left, top) is the most successful Chelsea captain in the club’s history while Cole is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Getty Images
infoIcon

Terry (left, top) is the most successful Chelsea captain in the club’s history while Cole is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Getty Images

Andrew (Andy) Cole and John Terry have been inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame, the English top flight announced on Monday.

The two men were selected from a shortlist of 15 former players after votes from fans worldwide were combined with those of the Premier League awards panel.

They join Ashley Cole, who has also received the league’s highest honour this year, and become the 23rd and 24th inductees.

The three former England players will be recognised at an event in London on Tuesday.

Cole is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, with 187 goals in 414 appearances, and won five titles with Manchester United.

The 52-year-old played for a number of other clubs including Newcastle, where he won the Golden Boot in his first Premier League season.

“My dad wanted me to play cricket, but I said, ‘No dad, I think I’m good at football’,” said Cole, “Looking back at my career always fills me with great pride and puts a smile on my face.”

ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners

Terry, 43, is the most successful Chelsea captain in the club’s history, leading the team to five Premier League titles.

He holds the record for most Premier League clean sheets as a defender, with 214, and is the league’s all-time highest-scoring defender, with 41 goals from his 492 top-flight appearances.

“I was lucky to share a dressing room with so many top players,” he said. “To captain a club like Chelsea and achieve what we did as a team is so special to me.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said Cole and Terry were “worthy additions” to the Hall of Fame.

Masters said Cole was “among the greatest strikers we have seen” while Terry helped transform Chelsea into a Premier League force.

The Hall of Fame was launched in 2021, with inaugural inductees including David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Alan Shearer.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andy Cole /

John Terry /

Chelsea /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Club legends Andy Cole and John Terry inducted to Premier League Hall of Fame
    AFP
  2. Candidates 2024: We’ll aim to stay as number one for a few years, says Gukesh’s coach, Vishnu Prasanna
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Stats, preview, toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM; Jaipur pitch report; Rajasthan Royals or Mumbai Indians - who will win toss today? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jasprit Bumrah magic: A look at all wickets taken by Mumbai Indians pacer in IPL 2024 so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Club legends Andy Cole and John Terry inducted to Premier League Hall of Fame
    AFP
  2. Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool beats Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. LIV vs FUL Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Second-half goals from Gravenberch and Jota help Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal back on top of Premier League after win over Wolves
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Club legends Andy Cole and John Terry inducted to Premier League Hall of Fame
    AFP
  2. Candidates 2024: We’ll aim to stay as number one for a few years, says Gukesh’s coach, Vishnu Prasanna
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Stats, preview, toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM; Jaipur pitch report; Rajasthan Royals or Mumbai Indians - who will win toss today? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jasprit Bumrah magic: A look at all wickets taken by Mumbai Indians pacer in IPL 2024 so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment