Arsenal back on top of Premier League after win over Wolves

Victory ended a painful week for Arsenal, which lost ground in the title race after defeat at home to Aston Villa and was then knocked out of the Champions League

Published : Apr 21, 2024 09:29 IST , WOLVERHAMPTON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Martin Odegaard (c) celebrates with teammates after scoring his Arsenal’s second goal against Wolves.
Martin Odegaard (c) celebrates with teammates after scoring his Arsenal’s second goal against Wolves. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Martin Odegaard (c) celebrates with teammates after scoring his Arsenal’s second goal against Wolves. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

Late goals in each half by Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard secured the win.

Mikel Arteta’s team rose one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, which beat Chelsea 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal.

Victory ended a painful week for Arsenal, which lost ground in the title race after defeat at home to Aston Villa and was then knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

City has a game in hand on the London side, but the win should settle nerves after those recent setbacks.

Arsenal went ahead in the 45th minute when Trossard lashed a right-foot shot off the post and into the top corner from just inside the box. Replays appeared to show he sliced his first-time effort, but he could hardly have placed it better.

The visitors had to wait until the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of the game to finally kill off Wolves and Odegaard provided the finishing touch. He converted from the tightest of angles on the right after seeing his first effort saved.

Wolves came close to scoring before Trossard’s opener when Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pushed Joao Gomes’ shot onto the post.

Gary O’Neil’s team is without a win in its last six games in all competitions.

