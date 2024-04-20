MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea stuns holders Barcelona 1-0 in Women’s Champions League semis first leg

The Women’s Super League champions received a lifeline after Barcelona had a penalty award for handball overturned in the second half after a VAR check showed a player offside in the build-up.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 20:47 IST , BARCELONA, Spain - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea handed reigning champions Barcelona its first home defeat 1-0 in all competitions in five years in the Women’s Champions League semifinal first leg on Saturday, as Emma Hayes’ side target their first European title.

Barcelona, who last lost at home to Sporting Huelva in the league in February 2019, dominated early on but it was Chelsea who took the lead in the 40th minute as Sjoeke Nusken laid off the ball for Erin Cuthbert, and the Scottish midfielder fired it into the top corner.

The Women’s Super League champions received a lifeline after Barcelona had a penalty award for handball overturned in the second half after a VAR check showed a player offside in the build-up.

Barcelona had 66 per cent possession but struggled in the final third against Chelsea’s diligent defence.

Salma Paralluelo nearly equalised in the 85th minute and Alexia Putellas missed a golden opportunity in the dying moments of the game.

Chelsea manager Hayes, who is departing to take charge of the United States women’s national team after 13 major trophies in 11 seasons at west London, is only missing Champions League success.

With the second leg scheduled on Friday at Stamford Bridge, the Englishwoman is relying on Chelsea’s home support to help her team get across the line against the Spanish giants.

“We will only be as strong as the crowd that comes out,” Hayes told DAZN. “It’s important we pack Stamford Bridge out to give half a chance against the best team in the world. We are at half-time and there is another level to Barcelona.”

Having handed Barcelona its first defeat of the season, Hayes said Chelsea should not get carried away.

“It’s a difficult place to come, they carried out the game plan I asked them to do so from that perspective I’m happy,” she added.

“A lot of teams come here and go 1-0 or 2-0 down early on and you have to ride that.

“They have unbelievable players that are world class in everything they do but for the most part we limited them.”

Record eight-time champions Olympique Lyonnais host Paris St Germain in an all-French semifinal first leg later on Saturday.

