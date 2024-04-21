MagazineBuy Print

FA Cup: Manchester United survives scare against Coventry, qualifies for final against Man City

Manchester United survived an FA Cup scare in the semifinals, beating Coventry City 4-2 on penalties and booking a final clash against neighbour Manchester City.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 22:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT

Manchester United survived an FA Cup scare in the semifinals, beating Coventry City 4-2 on penalties and booking a final clash against neighbour Manchester City.

The Championship side roared back from 3-0 down and had the early advantage in the penalty shootout at Wembley but O’Hare and Ben Sheaf failed to convert, leaving Rasmus Hojlund to slot home the winning spot-kick.

The match finished 3-3 at the end of extra-time. Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils, while Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare and Haji Wright were among the goals for Coventry.

More to follow...

