FA Cup: Manchester United survives scare against Coventry, qualifies for final against Man City

Manchester United survived an FA Cup scare in the semifinals, beating Coventry City 4-2 on penalties and booking a final clash against neighbour Manchester City.

The Championship side roared back from 3-0 down and had the early advantage in the penalty shootout at Wembley but O’Hare and Ben Sheaf failed to convert, leaving Rasmus Hojlund to slot home the winning spot-kick.

The match finished 3-3 at the end of extra-time. Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils, while Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare and Haji Wright were among the goals for Coventry.

More to follow...