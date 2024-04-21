MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich to honour Beckenbauer with statue outside Allianz Arena

Born in Munich, Beckenbauer played for Bayern for 13 years, winning the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup multiple times, later managing the club to success.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 17:21 IST , Munich - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Beckenbauer played a key role in the building of the Allianz Arena, which was opened in time for the 2006 World Cup, hosted in Germany.
FILE PHOTO: Beckenbauer played a key role in the building of the Allianz Arena, which was opened in time for the 2006 World Cup, hosted in Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Beckenbauer played a key role in the building of the Allianz Arena, which was opened in time for the 2006 World Cup, hosted in Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich is to honour the late German football legend Franz Beckenbauer with a statue outside its Allianz Arena home ground, a club supporters foundation announced on Sunday.

Beckenbauer, widely considered one of the best players of all time, died in January at the age of 78.

‘Der Kaiser’s’ statue will sit alongside that of former teammate and Bayern striker Gerd Mueller, which was unveiled in September.

Mueller, who still holds the Bundesliga goalscoring record, died in August 2021 at the age of 75.

The Kurt Landauer Foundation, named for the former club president, said the statue would be cast in bronze and would be 1.5 times the size of the German football legend -- around 2.7 metres tall.

Beckenbauer’s statue “will be cast in bronze in his incomparably elegant pose as a conductor of the game” the foundation said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation

Born in Munich, Beckenbauer played for Bayern for 13 years, winning the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup multiple times, later managing the club to success.

At international level, Beckenbauer won the World Cup with Germany as a player and a coach and is the only defender to have won the Ballon d’Or twice.

Beckenbauer played a key role in the building of the Allianz Arena, which was opened in time for the 2006 World Cup, hosted in Germany.

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete and has the support of Beckenbauer’s family and Bayern Munich, with fans encouraged to donate.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Franz Beckenbauer /

Bundesliga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, both teams looking for a win; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 206/6 (19); Siraj gives 20 runs in 19th over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich to honour Beckenbauer with statue outside Allianz Arena
    AFP
  4. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton
    Team Sportstar
  5. London Marathon 2024: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir breaks world record to win women’s race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern Munich to honour Beckenbauer with statue outside Allianz Arena
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation
    AP
  3. Bayer Leverkusen wins first-ever Bundesliga title after 5-0 win over Werder Bremen; Wirtz scores hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen
    AP
  5. B04 5-0 SVW highlights: Bayer Leverkusen thumps Werder Bremen to win maiden Bundesliga title in 120-year existence
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, both teams looking for a win; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 206/6 (19); Siraj gives 20 runs in 19th over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich to honour Beckenbauer with statue outside Allianz Arena
    AFP
  4. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton
    Team Sportstar
  5. London Marathon 2024: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir breaks world record to win women’s race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment