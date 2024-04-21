MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation

Kane raised his Bundesliga tally to 33 goals in 30 appearances before setting up Mathys Tel to score Bayern’s fourth goal.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 09:38 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Harry Kane scored again as Bayern Munich beats FC Union Berlin 5-1.
Harry Kane scored again as Bayern Munich beats FC Union Berlin 5-1. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Harry Kane scored again as Bayern Munich beats FC Union Berlin 5-1. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich cruised to a comfortable 5-1 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a perfect tune-up for its upcoming Champions League semifinal clash against Real Madrid.

Kane raised his Bundesliga tally to 33 goals in 30 appearances, while fellow forwards Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel had rare starts as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made six changes from the team that sealed Champions League progress with a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Kane also set up Tel to score Bayern’s fourth goal. Thomas Muller scored twice after Leon Goretzka got the scoring underway.

“They were very effective, I have to say. Their first five shots were five goals,” said Union coach Nenad Bjelica, whose team failed to score in its previous three games.

Union fans sang louder with every goal against their side until substitute Yorbe Vertessen finally ended the team’s scoring drought in stoppage time. It didn’t stop Union dropping to 14th in the 18-team league, just three points above the relegation zone.

After Bayer Leverkusen clinched the title last weekend, Bayern’s only hope of a trophy this season remains the Champions League. Tuchel left out Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala from the squad altogether with a view toward Madrid’s trip to Munich for the first leg of their semifinal on April 29.

ALSO READ | Man United player Garnacho apologizes for liking critical posts about Ten Hag

COLOGNE FACING DROP

Cologne’s hopes of survival were dealt a major blow after losing 2-0 at home to last-placed Darmstadt, the visitor’s first win since October.

Darmstadt defender Christoph Klarer scored in the 57th minute when the ball landed luringly at his feet after Cologne defenders failed to clear a corner.

Some Cologne fans were left in tears after Oscar Vilhelmsson sealed Darmstadt’s win in the final minute, bringing Cologne’s seventh relegation from the Bundesliga a step closer.

Cologne remained second from bottom, four points behind in-form Mainz before its game at Freiburg on Sunday, and five behind Bochum, which lost in Wolfsburg 1-0.

Darmstadt remained last but its supporters celebrated the end of their team’s 22-game winless run. Darmstadt hadn’t won since Oct. 7.

Four rounds remain after this weekend. The bottom two are automatically relegated, while the team that finishes third from bottom faces a two-leg playoff against the third-place finisher in the second division to determine which side plays in the Bundesliga next season.

Leipzig consolidated fourth place and boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win at Heidenheim, and Anton Stach had the final say in a wild finish as Hoffenheim defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-3.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Champions League /

Bayern Munich /

Union Berlin /

Real Madrid /

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting /

Mathys Tel /

Thomas Tuchel /

Arsenal /

Leon Goretzka /

Jamal Musiala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation
    AP
  2. Arsenal back on top of Premier League after win over Wolves
    AP
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 13: Vaishali stuns Lei Tingjie for fourth straight win; Tan Zhongyi a draw after from title
    Rakesh Rao
  4. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 13: Gukesh foxes Firouzja to take sole lead; Caruana joins Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura in the second place
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation
    AP
  2. Bayer Leverkusen wins first-ever Bundesliga title after 5-0 win over Werder Bremen; Wirtz scores hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen
    AP
  4. B04 5-0 SVW highlights: Bayer Leverkusen thumps Werder Bremen to win maiden Bundesliga title in 120-year existence
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayer Leverkusen on cusp of winning Bundesliga: Top talking points about Xabi Alonso’s side this season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation
    AP
  2. Arsenal back on top of Premier League after win over Wolves
    AP
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 13: Vaishali stuns Lei Tingjie for fourth straight win; Tan Zhongyi a draw after from title
    Rakesh Rao
  4. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 13: Gukesh foxes Firouzja to take sole lead; Caruana joins Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura in the second place
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment