Barcelona must dust itself down after its Champions League defeat to try and slow Real Madrid’s steady march towards the La Liga title in Sunday’s Clasico.
The Spanish champion can make a last stand by reeling Madrid’s lead in to five points at the Santiago Bernabeu, even if overhauling its arch-rival with seven matches remaining to defend the trophy is a tough task.
Paris Saint-Germain brought Barcelona’s European adventure to an end in painful fashion on Tuesday, overhauling the Catalans’ two-goal lead in the tie.
Picking up his squad emotionally after that defeat will not be an easy task for Xavi Hernandez, with some Spanish reports saying the coach may leave his post after the game with reserve team coach Rafael Marquez a possible replacement.
Xavi said in January he would depart at the end of the season and despite a strong run of form since leading to a clamor for him to stay, has not changed his mind.
Defeat by PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals may have ended any chance of that happening, beyond a miracle comeback in La Liga.
-AFP
Read full preview HERE
Predicted XI
Real Madrid: Lunin(gk); Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
Barcelona: Ter Stegen(gk); Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, F de Jong; Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha
When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match kick-off?
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish La Liga match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Firouzja in round 13; Becomes sole leader with one round left
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico, Predicted XI, Preview
- Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Tingjie to grab fourth win in succession
- Inter Miami vs Nashville Highlights, MLS: MIA 3-1 NSH; Messi scores two, assists another in comfortable win for Miami
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh takes sole lead ahead of Hikaru, Nepomniachtchi and Caruana after round 13 win over Firouzja
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE