MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga El Clasico: Madrid lineup out, Bellingham, Vinicius start, match updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

RMA vs BAR: Follow live updates of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Updated : Apr 21, 2024 23:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (2R) attends a training session with teammates at the training ground of Valdebebas on the eve of their La Liga football match against FC Barcelona, in Madrid on April 20, 2024.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (2R) attends a training session with teammates at the training ground of Valdebebas on the eve of their La Liga football match against FC Barcelona, in Madrid on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: JAVIER SORIANO
lightbox-info

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (2R) attends a training session with teammates at the training ground of Valdebebas on the eve of their La Liga football match against FC Barcelona, in Madrid on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: JAVIER SORIANO

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

  • April 21, 2024 22:38
    Real Madrid starting line-up!
  • April 21, 2024 22:37
    Preview

    Barcelona must dust itself down after its Champions League defeat to try and slow Real Madrid’s steady march towards the La Liga title in Sunday’s Clasico.


    The Spanish champion can make a last stand by reeling Madrid’s lead in to five points at the Santiago Bernabeu, even if overhauling its arch-rival with seven matches remaining to defend the trophy is a tough task.


    Paris Saint-Germain brought Barcelona’s European adventure to an end in painful fashion on Tuesday, overhauling the Catalans’ two-goal lead in the tie.


    Picking up his squad emotionally after that defeat will not be an easy task for Xavi Hernandez, with some Spanish reports saying the coach may leave his post after the game with reserve team coach Rafael Marquez a possible replacement.


    Xavi said in January he would depart at the end of the season and despite a strong run of form since leading to a clamor for him to stay, has not changed his mind.


    Defeat by PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals may have ended any chance of that happening, beyond a miracle comeback in La Liga.


    Read full preview HERE


    When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match kick-off?


    The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 


    Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish La Liga match in India?


    The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. 

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga /

El Clasico

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIV vs FUL Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Second-half goals from Gravenberch and Jota help Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 138/6 (18); Tewatia, Shahrukh take GT close to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE, Final Round: Gukesh takes on Nakamura with title in sight; Nepomniachtchi up against Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga El Clasico: Madrid lineup out, Bellingham, Vinicius start, match updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Manchester United survives scare against Coventry, qualifies for final against Man City
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga El Clasico: Madrid lineup out, Bellingham, Vinicius start, match updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record of El Clasico
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga: Girona secures maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico, Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hurting Barcelona bids to slow Madrid’s title charge in El Clasico
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIV vs FUL Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Second-half goals from Gravenberch and Jota help Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 138/6 (18); Tewatia, Shahrukh take GT close to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE, Final Round: Gukesh takes on Nakamura with title in sight; Nepomniachtchi up against Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga El Clasico: Madrid lineup out, Bellingham, Vinicius start, match updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Manchester United survives scare against Coventry, qualifies for final against Man City
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment