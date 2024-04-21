Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga El Clasico: Madrid lineup out, Bellingham, Vinicius start, match updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Preview

Barcelona must dust itself down after its Champions League defeat to try and slow Real Madrid’s steady march towards the La Liga title in Sunday’s Clasico.

The Spanish champion can make a last stand by reeling Madrid’s lead in to five points at the Santiago Bernabeu, even if overhauling its arch-rival with seven matches remaining to defend the trophy is a tough task.

Paris Saint-Germain brought Barcelona’s European adventure to an end in painful fashion on Tuesday, overhauling the Catalans’ two-goal lead in the tie.

Picking up his squad emotionally after that defeat will not be an easy task for Xavi Hernandez, with some Spanish reports saying the coach may leave his post after the game with reserve team coach Rafael Marquez a possible replacement.

Xavi said in January he would depart at the end of the season and despite a strong run of form since leading to a clamor for him to stay, has not changed his mind.

Defeat by PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals may have ended any chance of that happening, beyond a miracle comeback in La Liga.

When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match kick-off?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.