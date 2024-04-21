Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record of El Clasico

The biggest clash in Spanish football, El Clasico, is upon us as Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on 21 April.

Sitting at the top of the La Liga 2-23-24 table, the Los Blancos will like to extend its lead to 11 points from its arch-rivals hailing from Catalonia.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona overall head-to-head record The Spanish giants have been involved in overall 256 competitive matches since 1929. Real Madrid: 104 Barcelona: 100 Draws: 52