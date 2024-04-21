The biggest clash in Spanish football, El Clasico, is upon us as Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on 21 April.
Sitting at the top of the La Liga 2-23-24 table, the Los Blancos will like to extend its lead to 11 points from its arch-rivals hailing from Catalonia.
ALSO READ | Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico, Predicted XI, Preview
Real Madrid vs Barcelona overall head-to-head record
Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga head-to-head record
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 177/5 (17); Shreyas Iyer hits 50 off 35 balls
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record of El Clasico
- London Marathon 2024: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir breaks world record to win women’s race
- PBKS vs GT Toss update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings or Gujarat Titans - who will win toss today?
- PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, both teams looking for a win; Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE