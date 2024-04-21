MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record of El Clasico

The biggest clash in Spanish football, El Clasico, is upon us as Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on 21 April.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi.
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AFP

The biggest clash in Spanish football, El Clasico, is upon us as Real Madrid hosts Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on 21 April.

Sitting at the top of the La Liga 2-23-24 table, the Los Blancos will like to extend its lead to 11 points from its arch-rivals hailing from Catalonia.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico, Predicted XI, Preview

Real Madrid vs Barcelona overall head-to-head record
The Spanish giants have been involved in overall 256 competitive matches since 1929.
Real Madrid: 104
Barcelona: 100
Draws: 52
Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga head-to-head record
Total: 187
Real Madrid: 78
Barcelona: 74
Draws: 35

