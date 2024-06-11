Former Spain striker Fernando Torres named head coach of Atletico Madrid’s B team

FIFA World Cup-winning former Spain forward Fernando Torres has been named head coach of Atletico Madrid’s B team, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the tranquillity of knowing that we are ready,” Torres, who previously coached Atletico’s under-19s, said in a statement.

Torres, 40, scored more than 100 goals in two spells at his boyhood club Atletico Madrid. He helped Spain win the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, and its first World Cup in 2010.

The forward also played for Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan, winning the Champions League and Europa League with the London club. He also lifted the Europa League with Atletico.