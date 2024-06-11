MagazineBuy Print

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres named head coach of Atletico Madrid’s B team

Fernando Torres, 40, scored more than 100 goals in two spells at his boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 15:30 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
World Cup winner Fernando Torres hung his boots back in 2019 before putting on the coach’s cap.
World Cup winner Fernando Torres hung his boots back in 2019 before putting on the coach’s cap. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

World Cup winner Fernando Torres hung his boots back in 2019 before putting on the coach's cap. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

FIFA World Cup-winning former Spain forward Fernando Torres has been named head coach of Atletico Madrid’s B team, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the tranquillity of knowing that we are ready,” Torres, who previously coached Atletico’s under-19s, said in a statement.

Torres, 40, scored more than 100 goals in two spells at his boyhood club Atletico Madrid. He helped Spain win the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, and its first World Cup in 2010.

The forward also played for Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan, winning the Champions League and Europa League with the London club. He also lifted the Europa League with Atletico.

